Gas prices top $4 for first time in 4 months

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County topped $4 for the first time since May 22 Saturday, recording its largest daily increase since July 14, 2015, 9.1 cents.

The average price has risen 10 of the past 12 days, increasing 35.8 cents to $4.001, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 25.1 cents more than one week ago, 42.9 cents higher than one month ago, 27.1 cents greater than one year ago and has risen 66.6 cents since the start of the year.

The rising prices are the result of diminished supply primarily caused by unplanned maintenance issues at the Chevron and Marathon refineries in Los Angeles County and the absence of imported gasoline, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.