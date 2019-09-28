Checkpoint nets 4 DUI arrests

VISTA, Calif. — A total of four people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at a DUI/License checkpoint in Vista, authorities said Saturday morning.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s Vista Station conducted the checkpoint on East Vista Way between 7:45 p.m. Friday and 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s Sgt. H. Gonzalez.

Nearly 1,200 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 488 vehicles were directed to a primary screening area to be checked and 28 of those vehicles were directed to a secondary inspection and six drivers were evaluated for possibly being under the influence, Gonzalez said.

Deputies arrested three drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and another driver was arrested for DUI drugs, he said.

Another 10 citations were issued: seven for unlicensed drivers, three for driving with a suspended license and six other drivers received violations for failure to present or possess auto insurance, Gonzalez said.