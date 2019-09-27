× Woman pregnant with triplets, elderly couple involved in car crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An elderly couple, a pregnant woman carrying triplets, and another individual were involved in a three-car accident, according to firefighters.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of North Center Parkway in Escondido.

According to Mike Bertrand, battalion chief for Escondido Fire Department, the pregnant woman did not appear to be seriously injured but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The age ranges of the victims were from mid-30’s to 80-years-old, Bertrand added. Four people in total were taken to the hospital. The condition of the fourth person is not known but none of the victims appeared to have life-threatening injuries, Bertrand said.

Crews with the Escondido Fire Department were on the scene helping to extract the victims out of their cars.

Firefighters extracted the elderly couple out of a silver Kia that had flipped on its side. The condition of the man and woman are not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.