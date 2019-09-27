UC San Diego students rally for climate action

SAN DIEGO — Students at UC San Diego gathered on campus Friday morning to participate in the Global Climate Strike.

The Global Climate Strike began on September 20 as students across San Diego and around the globe left their classrooms to rally in support of climate action. Friday marked the final day of the week-long worldwide rally.

Students with the UCSD Climate Action March said approximately 500 students and staff were expected to walk out of their classrooms with three specific goals in mind: to teach students about current climate concerns, to identify and meet climate neutral goals by 2025 and to implement a climate action plan that students said would become the “Green New Deal” of the UC system.

According to the UCSD Climate Action March, Friday’s event would be the first of many rallies to come, with subsequent marches scheduled for the first Friday of every month.