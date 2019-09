Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A traveling group of performers known as the "Zoppe Family Circus" is making a stop in Escondido this weekend for shows under the big top. The tent is set up on the lawn right outside of Escondido City Hall, and performances will be held from September 26-29.

The old world-style show features the trapeze, tight rope and a variety of acrobats.

Heather Lake gives us a sneak peak of the show.