Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- The 47th annual Poway Rodeo is celebrating the original cowboy culture in East County San Diego. Racing, riding and roping are the name of the game in the arena this weekend, right in the heart of Poway. Events, including bull riding, will take place all day September 27 and 28.

Heather Lake gives us a look at the Rodeo Queens and shares details on the weekend event.