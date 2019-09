Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - One of the only organic pumpkin patches in San Diego county is open and ready for fall.

Stehly Farms Organics is opening their farm from two separate weekends during the pumpkin season to celebrate with families. On Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, farmers invite families to come out to Valley Center for pumpkin picking, tractor rides, animal meet and greets and a palm tree maze.

Heather Lake gives us the first look at the farm.