Mural highlighting San Diego’s aeronautic contributions debuts at airport

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority unveiled a new mural Friday at the San Diego International Airport, highlighting the city of San Diego’s contributions to aeronautics.

The mural, titled “On The Map,” was created by painter and graffiti artist Jari Alvarez with the help of local residents and students from the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s Teen Art Group.

The piece features references to turn-of-the-century aviators such as Lincoln Beachey and Glenn Curtiss, as well as the defunct Consolidated Aircraft Corporation.

The 60-foot-long piece is the second entry of a three-mural commission for Alvarez. The airport awarded the commission contract to Alvarez in 2013 and each of his murals will remain on display for about three to five years.

The mural is located on the Harbor Drive-facing wall of the Airport Authority Administration Building. It is expected to remain on display through 2022.