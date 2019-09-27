Miramar Air Show: What you need to know

SAN DIEGO — The annual MCAS Miramar Air Show is in full swing for 2019. FOX 5 has a list of all the logistics you should know before you head to the show.

This year, visitors are only allowed to bring clear bags to the base. They must show identification upon entry.

There are no ice chests, pets, or alcoholic beverages allowed at the Miramar Air Show. Weapons of any kind and drones are not allowed on the base.

The gates will be open starting at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The Blue Angels will fly at 3:15 p.m. each day. Visitors can enter through the West, North, or East Gates and rideshares are permitted.

For those using the app Lyft to get to the base, a 20 percent discount is available for one ride by using the code AirShow19. Patrons can also opt to take the tramlines to get to Miramar through the Blue/Red, Purple/Orange/Yellow, or Gold lines.

You must have a valid drivers license, current registration, and proof of insurance to bring your vehicle onto the base. Handicap parking is available at the West and North gates.