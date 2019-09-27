Man stabbed in stomach outside storage facility

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man was stabbed Friday morning outside a storage facility in the Midway District, then driven by his mother to a parking lot nearby to meet with police and paramedics.

Dispatchers received a call around 6:20 a.m. from the victim’s mother, who reported that her son was stabbed outside a storage facility in the 4300 block of Pacific Highway and she had transported him to a parking lot in the 2700 block of Midway Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Police responded to the parking lot and found the 25-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, but an update on the man’s condition was not immediately available, Botkin said.

The victim’s mother was also taken to a hospital when she was reported to be suffering a panic attack, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Officers searching near the 4300 block of Pacific Highway located a male and detained him for questioning, Botkin said.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s western division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

Google Map for coordinates 32.749783 by -117.205894.

