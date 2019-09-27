Man stabbed in stomach outside storage facility

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man was stabbed Friday morning outside a storage facility in the Midway District, then driven by his mother to a parking lot nearby to meet with police and paramedics.

Dispatchers received a call around 6:20 a.m. from the victim’s mother, who reported that her son was stabbed outside a storage facility in the 4300 block of Pacific Highway and she had transported him to a parking lot in the 2700 block of Midway Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Police responded to the parking lot and found the 25-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, but an update on the man’s condition was not immediately available, Botkin said.

The victim’s mother was also taken to a hospital when she was reported to be suffering a panic attack, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Officers searching near the 4300 block of Pacific Highway located a male and detained him for questioning, Botkin said.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s western division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.