Free museum admission for kids returns in October

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Museum Council announced Friday that its popular free admission program for children will return next month.

Through the ninth annual Kids Free in October program, some 40 local museums and cultural institutions will offer free child admission throughout the month.

The offer is available for up to two child admission passes for each adult ticket purchased, according to the museum council.

“We know that museum experiences can be incredibly powerful for kids,” San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Nicole Miller-Coleman said. “Now, families can check out a new destination or return to an old favorite, all while saving money in the process.”

More than 15,000 children attended museums and other exhibits during last year’s Kids Free in October program.

A full list of participating museums and cultural centers as well as Kids Free in October coupons can be found at the museum council’s website.