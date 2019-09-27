Cyclist killed in collision with train identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Authorities have identified the cyclist who was killed Thursday in a collision with an Amtrak train in Carlsbad.

Jason Lynn Holsinger, 37, was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk near the train tracks in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 7:25 p.m. when a train passed through the intersection, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. Holsinger rode around the lowered barricade and into the side of the train, the medical examiner's office said. The train was traveling at approximately 63 miles per hour at the time, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported.

Medics took Holsinger to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, where he died from craniocerebral blunt force injuries, the medical examiner's office said. The manner of death was ruled an accident.