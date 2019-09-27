Crews battle brush fire in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Carlsbad Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. along Palomar Airport Road near Palomar Oaks.
Carlsbad police said a nearby construction site and commercial building were evacuated as a precaution.
Details regarding the extent of the damage were not immediately available.
Traffic alert – West bound Palomar Airport Road at Palomar Oaks closed due to a brush fire. Please consider alternate route. Fire and police on scene.
— Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) September 27, 2019
Check back for updates to this developing story.
33.119804 -117.288205