Crews battle brush fire in Carlsbad

Posted 11:47 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, September 27, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Carlsbad Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. along Palomar Airport Road near Palomar Oaks.

Carlsbad police said a nearby construction site and commercial building were evacuated as a precaution.

Details regarding the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

