× Chemical spill hospitalizes 2 in Julian

SAN DIEGO — A spill of about 50 gallons of chlorine and muriatic acid at Agua Caliente County Park sent two people to a hospital Friday.

The accident in the 39500 block of Great Southern Overland Stage Route in the Julian area was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Details on the circumstances of the mishap were not immediately available, but it may have occurred while workers were mixing the chemicals for use in a swimming pool at the park, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.

The nature of the trauma suffered by the victims also was unclear, though it likely involved respiratory irritation and was not believed to be serious, Sanchez said.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to mitigate the presence of the chemical toxins.

.@calfiresandiego is at scene of a hazardous materials incident at the Agua Caliente County Park in Agua Caliente. 2 patients have been transported via ground ambulance. County HAZMAT is responding. Please avoid the area.#AguaIC — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 27, 2019