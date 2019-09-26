× Semi-truck driver hits hydrant, takes off

SAN DIEGO — A semi-truck driver hit a fire hydrant in the South Bay Thursday morning, sending a 12-foot geyser into the air.

The truck hit the hydrant around 5:30 a.m. in an industrial parking lot near State Route 54, off West 35th Street in National City. Crews were able to shut off the water by around 6 a.m., and the lot was only partially flooded.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the crash, but witnesses told police a semi-truck drove off after hitting the hydrant. Police said it was possible they simply didn’t realize they hit the hydrant because they were backing up. No one was hurt.

