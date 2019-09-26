Transformation of Chula Vista Bayfront begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- With a groundbreaking celebration Thursday morning, the 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan is no longer just a vision -- it’s becoming reality.

“I think it will elevate the importance of Chula Vista in our region and as a tourist destination," Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas said.

The transformation of the Chula Vista Bayfront is underway with two major projects.

One is the $55 million Costa Vista RV Resort near Bay Boulevard and E Street, which will include 246 spaces with a restaurant, pools, picnic areas and other amenities.

The other project is the $5.6 million 3/4-mile Sweetwater Path, a bicycle and pedestrian pathway that will wind through parks.

“It’s going to provide the public a place to come and to be able to enjoy the waterfront -- areas people haven’t been able to go before," Port Commissioner Ann Moore said. "It's needed for us to be able to work on our next project."

That next project will be a 1,600-room hotel and convention center. Officials expect to break ground next year. Meanwhile, work on the RV resort and bike path is expected to finish by summer 2020.

Officials say the entire project will likely take about 20 years.

“The whole region’s going to benefit from this with thousands of jobs and probably a billion dollars of revenue that gets pumped into the local community," Moore said.