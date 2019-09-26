Local company wins CBP contract for border defense

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday it awarded Citadel Defense a contract worth more than $1 million to assist with border protection.

The National City-based company was chosen for its counter-drone technology, which its CEO said it will use to identify drones that attempt to cross the border while carrying contraband and helping people cross the border illegally. The technology will be used to combat drone use near the border in California, Arizona and Texas, where CBP officials said drone activity spiked in recent months.

“Drones have become a greater challenge along the border,” Citadel Defense CEO Christopher Williams said in a news release. “Citadel’s automated solution provides front-line operators with awareness of drone threats and decision-making to respond faster than the adversary.”

The company’s counter-drone technology, known as Titan C-UAS, was developed in coordination with the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Aviation Administration. Citadel Defense said the portable technology limits communication interference while in use and can operate attached to security vehicles and personnel or while grounded in set locations.