Lifeguard hopefuls compete for interviews
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will hold a tryout session Thursday for prospective seasonal ocean and bay lifeguards.
The tryout, which requires applicants to complete a 500-meter swim in fewer than 10 minutes, will serve as an initial qualifier for lifeguard applicants. The city intends to hire as many as 55 new seasonal lifeguards by next summer to patrol more than 40 miles of ocean and bay shoreline throughout the city.
“Lifeguarding in San Diego isn’t just sun and sandy beaches. Lifeguards must be physically and mentally ready to respond to an emergency at any time,” Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said. “For those who can meet the demands of the job and become a lifeguard, I guarantee they will never have a more rewarding or unique job experience.”
The tryout session will be held at Ventura Cove in Mission Bay at 1000 W. Mission Bay Drive. Residents can visit the Lifeguard Division’s website for more information on the application and tryout process.