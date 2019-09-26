× House burns 2 days after sinkhole swallows car on same block

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A home burned Thursday morning on the same North County block where a sinkhole swallowed a car earlier this week.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Seventh Avenue near Center City Parkway in Escondido. Video from the scene showed smoke rising from a single-story home

Escondido Fire Department confirmed there was a residential fire in the area but could not immediately share more information.

Just two days prior, the same street flooded due to a water main break. A sinkhole formed and a parked car slid into the widening gap. The vehicle was towed out of the sinkhole before becoming completely submerged.