Business owners say 1916 Battle of Columbus still drives tourism

COLUMBUS, N.M. — It’s been more than 100 years since Pancho Villa invaded the small town of Columbus, New Mexico, but local businesses say the Battle of Columbus is actually what drives nearly all of the tourism in their community.

Villa, a Mexican revolutionary leader, invaded Columbus in March 8-9, 1916. Eighteen Americans were killed in this raid, but local business owners like Irma Gonzales say people on both sides of the border consider him a hero.

Gonzales, who has lived in Columbus for three decades, owns and operates her own restaurant. She says most of her customers are tourists.

“The tourists, they do talk about Pancho Villa,” she said. “They go to the museum too and learn about the history of him. They do see him as a hero because he is the only one to cross the United States.”

At Los Milagros Hotel just right down the street, pictures of Villa also cover the wall.

“No one knows for sure why he raided (Columbus),” Phillip Skinner, the owner of the hotel said. “There are five or six theories out there.”

Skinner says once a year, the town of Columbus celebrates the Battle of Columbus with their neighbors across the border.

“Palomas has a party for them, dinner and then those riders get special permission to cross and then there is a switching of flags,” he said.

Skinner also emphasizes that both Palomas and Columbus are interdependent on each other. For example, students who are American citizens living in Mexico cross the border every morning to attend school.

“There are 5,000 people in Palomas,” he said. “Seven hundred kids cross that border. That’s at least 300 families over there. We have that relationship. It’s been a long time – 60 years going and of course, Columbus is dependent on the border crossing.”

“As most border communities, we’re not unusual in having this very close relationship where we’re dependent on each other,” he added.”