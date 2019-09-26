× A new In-N-Out Burger location is coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A new In-N-Out Burger location is coming to San Diego, the Union-Tribune reports.

The restaurant, along with a Starbucks, will be located in the Riverdale Shopping Center in Grantville near Mission Valley, according to the newspaper. The businesses will replace the Black Angus on Friars Road.

The changes were approved last week by a city hearing officer, according to the Union-Tribune.

“The Navajo Community Planning Board, which covers Grantville and several other eastern neighborhoods, approved the changes contingent on the drive-thru lanes planned at both Starbucks and In-N-Out having limits on the numbers of cars allowed,” the newspaper reports.

