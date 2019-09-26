3 county schools earn national recognition for high learning standards

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Department of Education named three San Diego County elementary schools as Blue Ribbon Schools Thursday, honoring them for achieving their high learning standards.

Carlsbad Unified School District’s Aviara Oaks Elementary School, Del Mar Union Elementary School District’s Del Mar Hills Academy and San Diego Unified School District’s Torrey Pines Elementary School were three of the 30 public schools around the state and the 362 across the country recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools.

Honorees are recognized with the Blue Ribbon label for achieving high schoolwide standardized test scores and graduation rates. Education officials in each state, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education nominate public schools for the National Blue Ribbon Schools program each year.

“As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond also congratulated the state’s 30 Blue Ribbon Schools for their investments in learning and teaching environments.

“This recognition is well-deserved, and special thanks go to the educators and the school communities that meet students’ unique needs in order for all of their students to reach their full potential,” he said.

The full list of Blue Ribbon winners can be found at the Department of Education’s website.