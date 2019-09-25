Watch Live: UCSD alum launches into space for 1st time

FOX 5 will stream the launch live just before 7 a.m.

KAZAKHSTAN — UC San Diego graduate Jessica Meir is headed to space for the first time in a rocket launch to the International Space Station Wednesday.

The NASA astronaut will accompany Hazzaa al-Mansoori, the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates to fly to the International Space Station, and veteran Russian commander Oleg Skirpochka on the international mission.

The trio will launch on a Soyuz spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome, a space facility in Kazakhstan that’s leased to Russia, on a joint mission to the ISS.

Meir earned a doctorate in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UCSD in 2009, according to her NASA bio. She started working with the agency in 2000 and completed astronaut candidate training in July 2015.

A watch party for Meir started at Scripps’ Surfside Lounge at 6 a.m. Wednesday with friends, family, UCSD colleagues and supporters.

Meir has dreamed of traveling to space since she was a first-grader, the San Diego Union-Tribune writes. She’ll remain on ISS for six months doing scientific research. Her background expertise is based in research on the physiology of animals in extreme environments.

Learn more about her work here:

Astronaut Jessica Meir is just hours away from launching to space for the first time! 👩‍🚀Be sure to follow @Astro_Jessica for a behind-the-scenes look at her journey to our orbiting laboratory, where she will spend more than six months working on @ISS_Research experiments. https://t.co/gMJSeOkvx0 — NASA (@NASA) September 25, 2019