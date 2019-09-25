Watch Live: UCSD alum launches into space for 1st time

Posted 5:34 AM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:58AM, September 25, 2019

KAZAKHSTAN — UC San Diego graduate Jessica Meir is headed to space for the first time in a rocket launch to the International Space Station Wednesday.

Astronaut Jessica Meir during a training exercise. The UCSD alum has been tapped for a six-month mission on the ISS.
The NASA astronaut will accompany Hazzaa al-Mansoori, the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates to fly to the International Space Station, and veteran Russian commander Oleg Skirpochka on the international mission.

The trio will launch on a Soyuz spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome, a space facility in Kazakhstan that’s leased to Russia, on a joint mission to the ISS.

Meir earned a doctorate in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UCSD in 2009, according to her NASA bio. She started working with the agency in 2000 and completed astronaut candidate training in July 2015.

A watch party for Meir started at Scripps’ Surfside Lounge at 6 a.m.  Wednesday with friends, family, UCSD colleagues and supporters.

Meir has dreamed of traveling to space since she was a first-grader, the San Diego Union-Tribune writes. She’ll remain on ISS for six months doing scientific research. Her background expertise is based in research on the physiology of animals in extreme environments.

