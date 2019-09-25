San Diego marks 41 years since deadly PSA Flight 182 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans marked 41 years Wednesday since 144 people were killed in a mid-air plane crash over North Park.

The collision between Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight 182 and a Cessna ended with the Boeing 727 crashing down at the intersection of Dwight and Nile streets. In addition to the 135 killed aboard Flight 182 and the two Cessna co-pilots, the crash killed seven people on the ground.

Wednesday's ceremonies featured new clippings, wreathes and the names of each victim written on the sidewalk. Loved ones and other featured speakers spoke to honor the victims. The ceremony also honored the first responders' efforts in the rescue.

