Padres to unveil 2020 uniforms in November

The brown throwback jerseys shown in this photo from a game at Petco Park in 2018 are set to make a major comeback.
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will unveil their 2020 uniforms this fall, a team spokesman confirms.

The big reveal will take place November 9 at Petco Park, Craig Hughner tells FOX 5.

The Padres notified Major League Baseball in January of their intent to change their primary team color to brown.

The team conducted a number of focus groups with Padres fans to test various uniform colors, including blue, white, gold and brown, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The final version of the new primary jerseys were submitted in May.

The Padres wore predominately brown uniforms from their inception until 1991 when they switched to blue, orange and white.

