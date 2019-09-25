Gas prices hike again in wake of oil facility attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County rose nearly 3 cents Wednesday to about $3.78.

The average price has risen 14 cents since Sept. 17, including 6.7 cents last Wednesday, its largest increase since July 14, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 5.8 cents more than one week ago, 20.9 cents higher than one month ago and 9.6 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 44.8 cents since the start of the year.

The rising prices are the result of increasing oil costs caused by the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and a decrease in the gasoline supply, according to Jeanette Casselano, the AAA's director of public relations.