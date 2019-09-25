Encinitas City Council approves bike lane improvements to stretch of PCH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- The Encinitas City Council unanimously approved a plan Wednesday that would narrow travel lanes and widen bike lanes along Pacific Coast Highway -- but the plan came with some opposition.

"Currently there are runners, pedestrians, dogs, car doors, wrong-way riders on this stretch," said Encinitas resident Linda Webb.

The city is looking to make the stretch between Chesterfield Drive and the start of Solana Beach safer. Its plan includes a buffer zone to separate the bike lane from traffic, but cyclists felt that would confine them.

"You certainly cannot mix pedestrians with cyclists particularly in these areas because there are a huge number of pedestrians," said Dan Marks.

Many seasoned cyclists were in favor of still being able to share the road with vehicles and requested added signage and share rows. The people in support of the plan as is felt the proposed protected bike lane would actually be beneficial.

"Protected bike ways not only encourage increased ridership, but in fact improve overall safety the opposition is seeking to nitpick this proposal to death," said Jeremy Blakespear.

Ultimately, the city council decided to approve the plan with the requested consideration for share rows and extra signage.