Chain-reaction crash sends SUV into laundromat

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A chain-reaction crash sent a car flying through the front of a laundromat in Fallbrook Wednesday.

Firefighters with the North County Fire Protection District arrived at Pearl Laundromat and Car Wash just after 5 p.m., according to Fire Captain John Choi.

Choi told FOX 5 that a woman driving a Honda CRV was making a right turn from Iowa Street onto East Mission Road when the driver of a red PT Cruiser did not see her and did not have time to react, smashing into her.

The impact sent her off the road, shearing the pole of a traffic sign and hitting two other cars, Choi said. The Honda eventually came to a rest inside the laundromat. Approximately four people were inside at the time. Medics were called but no one was hurt.

“Which is an absolute miracle that no one was pinned, no one was stuck, as this vehicle came very quickly into the parking lot,” Choi said.

Firefighters evacuated the building and shut off the power. They had to remove customers’ clothing from the laundry machines.

It was not immediately known if the drivers faced any charges.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/gwapUpsHLH — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) September 26, 2019

Before ➡️ After. The chain reaction that sent this car into a laundromat in #Fallbrook. Four people were inside at the time. No one was hurt @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/I0BhYVwUHi — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) September 26, 2019