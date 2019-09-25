× Brush fire threatens homes in East County

SAN DIEGO — A wildfire spread over brushy terrain and threatened homes Wednesday in a rural area of eastern San Diego County north of Lake Jennings.

The blaze started for unknown reasons off the 14000 block of Willow Road in Lakeside shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Within in about an hour, crews were able to halt the spread of the fire at about two acres, the state agency reported. A short time later, however, flames erupted again near the initial burn area and began moving across more open terrain toward nearby residences.

Authorities evacuated the threatened homes as ground and airborne crews worked to douse the flames.

As of 2 p.m., the blaze had grown to roughly 20 acres, according to Cal Fire. By 2:30 p.m., fire crews had stopped the fire from spreading.

#WillowFire in Lakeside [update] Forward rate of spread has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/ZKsAUexWE3 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 25, 2019

FOX 5 has a news crew headed to the fire. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.