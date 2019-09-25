Bank robbers bail when teller refuses to hand over cash

SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday were searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank in the Point Loma Heights area using a demand note but who left empty-handed when the teller refused to give him any cash.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank on West Point Loma Boulevard near Sports Arena Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man walked up to the teller and handed over a demand note, but the teller noticed the man was nervous and signaled a manager, who notified police, Buttle said.

The teller refused to give the man any cash, and the would-be robber eventually turned and left, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-4 Hispanic man who weighed between 140 and 150 pounds. H was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Robbery detectives were investigating the abortive heist.