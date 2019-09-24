× Water main break shuts down Hillcrest street

SAN DIEGO — Crews worked to repair and replace a water main in time for the morning commute in Hillcrest Tuesday.

The pipe broke near the intersection of Robinson and Seventh avenues, across from a Whole Foods store. Seventh Avenue was blocked off in the area.

Crews cleaning up the mess overnight told reporters a construction crew was digging with a backhoe when they struck the pipe late Monday. FOX 5 reached out to the city to confirm further details.

By 5:30 a.m., the old pipe had been replaced and much of the mess had been cleared from the street, but a large hole used to excavate and replace the pipe still needed to be filled.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many customers lost water service due to the main break or when the street would reopen.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.