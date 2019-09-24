× Sinkhole forms in flooded North County street

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A sinkhole formed in a North County road Tuesday morning after a water main broke overnight and flooded the street.

Water gushed from the pipe on Seventh Avenue near Center City Parkway around 3 a.m. Seventh was closed between Pine and Quince streets while crews shut off the water and started making repairs. Pine Street was also closed in the area as of 7 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents lost water service or what caused the break.

Police said there is no word yet on how long road closures will last.

SkyFOX flew over the area Tuesday morning:

We will update this developing story as we learn more.