Sinkhole forms in flooded North County street

Posted 6:40 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, September 24, 2019

A sinkhole formed in this North County street after a water main broke, flooding the road.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A sinkhole formed in a North County road Tuesday morning after a water main broke overnight and flooded the street.

Water gushed from the pipe on Seventh Avenue near Center City Parkway around 3 a.m. Seventh was closed between Pine and Quince streets while crews shut off the water and started making repairs. Pine Street was also closed in the area as of 7 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents lost water service or what caused the break.

Police said there is no word yet on how long road closures will last.

