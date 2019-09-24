Supervisors OK senior care program

SAN DIEGO — The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a regional plan aimed at supporting and caring for the county’s aging population.

The Aging Roadmap focuses on issues such as caregiver support, safety and volunteer opportunities for older adults, as well as medical and social services.

Kimberly Gallo, director of the county’s Aging and Adult Services Department, said the Roadmap creates a comprehensive regional plan by expanding upon the existing Age Well program.

“It provides a unified direction for all that we do,” Gallo said. “What seniors need today may not meet their needs in 10 or 20 years.”

The Age Well initiative addresses health and community support, housing, social participation, transportation and building a dementia-friendly community.

Gallo said a growing older population “brings many gifts to society.” At the same time, she said, there are challenges, including an increase in memory-loss-related disease and the overall cost of living.

Board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said the Aging Roadmap gives the county more flexibility and coordination to help older residents. As an example, Jacob said the county needs to do all it can to help seniors stay in their homes for as long as possible.

The Aging Roadmap also calls for the county to work with area hospitals to get Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation as a way to ensure better medical care.