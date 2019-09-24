Supervisors OK 5-year plan to improve firefighting in unincorporated areas

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a strategic, five-year plan that focuses on better firefighting and medical services in unincorporated areas.

The board voted 4-0 — Supervisor Greg Cox was absent — to approve the plan, which has several objectives, including:

— supporting the health and professional development of San Diego County Fire’s employees;

— strengthening public safety and emergency response to protect the public;

— providing organizational and fiscal support to the San Diego County Fire Authority; and

— gelping people and unincorporated communities prepare for disasters before they occur, while also helping them better cope deal with the aftermath.

Board Chair Dianne Jacob said the plan shows the county is “not resting on our laurels.”

“We’re moving forward into another level of higher preparedness — not just for fire, but for any disaster that may occur in the region,” she said.

Jacob said that over the last 10 years, the county has spent $500 million on being better prepared.

She praised Chief Fire Warden Ron Lane; Herman Reddick, San Diego County Fire program director; and CAL Fire Chief Tony Mecham for their efforts in creating the plan.