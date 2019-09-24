San Ysidro Health opens clinic for gender-affirming medicine, sexual health

SAN DIEGO — San Ysidro Health has opened a health clinic in Chula Vista focused on gender-affirming medicine and sexual well-being.

The Gender-Affirming Medicine & Sexual Health clinic, which is located adjacent to San Ysidro Health’s main clinic in Chula Vista, offers services like hormone therapy for transgender patients, contraception and testing for STDs, HIV and hepatitis C.

San Ysidro Health officials said they hope the GeMS Health clinic will help close any gaps in health care services for LGBTQ residents in the South Bay.

“The GeMS Health clinic is one component of a multi-faceted effort to ensure all San Ysidro Health organizational sites and departments are welcoming to LGBTQ+ patients and can provide appropriate care and support,” San Ysidro Health President and CEO Kevin Mattson said.

Residents can make an appointment at any San Ysidro Health location at syhealth.org or by calling 619-662-4100. The GeMS Health facility and the Chula Vista clinic are both located at 678 Third Ave.