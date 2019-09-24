Report: Rams frustrated with Chargers’ contribution to new stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles' new football stadium will play host to both the Rams and Chargers when it opens in 2020, but reports suggest the Rams are growing frustrated with the Bolts' contributions to the $5-billion venue.

Longtime LA sportscaster Fred Roggin reported that "friction" was developing between the teams over the weekend:

Multiple sources confirm there is friction in the #Rams #Chargers Inglewood Stadium relationship and the Chargers may not be pulling their share. This is a serious issue. The story Monday at noon @AM570LASports — Fred Roggin (@FredNBCLA) September 22, 2019

Roggin shared his reporting on the radio station AM 570 Monday. The tension between Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the Chargers' Dean Spanos revolves primarily around personal seat license sales, Roggin said.

Particularly in new NFL stadiums, fans purchase personal seat licenses for the right to then buy season tickets for that section of the crowd. The Chargers' deal to share the new stadium involves them turning over their license revenue to the Rams, with the Rams covering the vast majority of the remaining price tag.

So far, the Chargers have not generated the level of interest in licenses they expected from their new fanbase in LA. Sports reporters, including ESPN the Magazine's Seth Wickersham, learned Chargers license sales were below projections as early as October of last year:

A major discussion topic among NFL owners/executives at this week’s league meetings is the Chargers’ viability in LA. PSL sales have been a struggle and team is expected to revise its Inglewood revenue goals sharply to a more realistic number: $400m to around $150m, per sources — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 17, 2018

The Chargers ultimately revised their revenue goals by more than half, decreasing the estimated amount they could contribute from the licenses from $400 million to about $150 million. That leaves Kroenke's club footing even more of the stadium's massive budget, which has ballooned in cost from original projections.

Roggin said the billionaire isn't happy about the change in projections, but he doesn't have much recourse because of the contract's language.