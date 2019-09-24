Driver crashes in Chula Vista, dies after medical emergency

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 66-year-old man died in a hospital Tuesday after crashing a pickup truck off a South Bay street into a residential yard while in the throes of an apparent medical emergency, authorities reported.

The driver was headed north in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue in Chula Vista when he lost control of his Toyota Tacoma shortly before 1 p.m, according to police.

The truck crossed a southbound lane and a sidewalk before hitting a fence and two vehicles parked in a driveway in front of a house.

Officers arrived to find the man inside the pickup, unconscious and unresponsive. Medics took him to a trauma center, where he succumbed to an apparent medical condition of unknown type, police said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident.