× McDonald’s employees strike over sexual harassment allegations

LOS ANGELES — At noon Tuesday cooks and cashiers at a Los Angeles McDonald’s store will go on strike over what they say is continued sexual harassment and retaliation for speaking out.

The store is located at 950 W Floral Dr, Monterey Park in Los Angeles County.

An advisory from the strikers says this will be just the second walkout over sexual harassment in the United States in 100 years. The strikers will demand workers be the ones to drive the solution to McDonald’s widespread harassment problem.

They say that under immense pressure from workers, women’s groups and elected officials, McDonald’s announced earlier this year it would implement a new sexual harassment policy, but that policy excludes workers’ voices and has failed to prevent new incidents of harassment in stores.

The workers going on strike Tuesday represent three of the 50 McDonald’s workers who in May filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) detailing widespread sexual harassment at the company.