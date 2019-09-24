Young man killed by car in Escondido

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A young man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night in Escondido.

Drivers told California Highway Patrol they saw the pedestrian walking along West Via Rancho Parkway near Purer Road, north of Lake Hodges, around 7 p.m. Approximately 10 minutes later, the man, whom CHP estimated to be between the ages of 18 and 25, was fatally hit by an Infiniti sedan.

It was not yet known why the man was walking in the traffic lanes. CHP says the driver was not speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.