× Man found sane, guilty of killing of plumber at construction site

VISTA, Calif. — A triathlete and former Marine who fatally stabbed a plumber-in-training at a construction site in Oceanside is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

An Oct. 22 sentencing date is scheduled for Mikhail Schmidt, who was convicted last week of the March 2017 murder of Jacob Bravo, to which the defendant had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Schmidt’s conviction triggered a second phase of the trial, in which jurors determined late Monday that he was sane at the time of the murder, according to Deputy District Attorney Cal Logan.

Bravo was found with multiple stab wounds in a trailer on the site on Windward Way. Schmidt and the 37-year-old victim apparently did not know one another.