Investigators ask for public’s help catching car burglar

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries, which occurred in the Mission Valley area.

The burglaries happened on August 16 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. when three separate cars were burglarized in a parking garage located at 2220 Camino del la Reina in San Diego.

The suspected burglar was seen on surveillance video using a flashlight to look into several vehicles inside the parking garage. He then broke into the vehicles by shattering their glass windows and stole miscellaneous items, police said.

He is described as a white male, medium build, wearing dark-colored framed glasses. He was also wearing a backpack at the time.

If you know anything, call SDPD’s Eastern Division at (858) 495-7957 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.