High temperatures bring increased fire danger

SAN DIEGO — Gusty Santa Ana winds and high temperatures will slightly increase the danger of fire Tuesday in San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system hanging over Southern California will produce Santa Ana winds with gusts that could reach 30 mph in San Diego County, NWS meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan said.

Humidity could drop as low as 20% Tuesday in the county mountains and 15% in the deserts, forecasters said.

“As the humidity plummets today, so will the winds, so any critical fire weather conditions will be isolated and short-lived,” according to the NWS.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 79 degrees near the coast, 86 inland, 94 in the western valleys, 85 in the mountains and 99 in the deserts.

Moisture is expected to move in from the east on Wednesday, bringing a drop in temperatures along with a chance of showers throughout the county Wednesday and Thursday, Sullivan said.