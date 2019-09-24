× Firefighters battle blaze in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Crews with the Heartland Fire & Rescue worked to put out a brush fire Tuesday.

The call came in around 1 p.m. of a blaze in a canyon near W Main Street and S Travelodge Drive in El Cajon.

Homes on the 1500 block of Chiswick Court were in danger while the fire was burning, firefighters added.

Neighbors in the area were concerned when they saw smoke near their houses.

“It’s right across the street from me,” said Ayad Alnagar in a Facebook comment.

There was no structural damage or injuries caused by the blaze, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.