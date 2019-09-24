× Driver takes out hydrant after flip-flop gets stuck on accelerator

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A driver’s flip-flop got stuck on the accelerator as they drove down a South Bay street early Tuesday, sending their car slamming into a fire hydrant.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near East Plaza Boulevard and East 8th Street in National City. The driver told police his sandal got caught on the gas pedal and he lost control, hitting the hydrant and sending a geyser into the air.

Crews shut off the water before a nearby strip mall flooded, and no significant damage was caused by the water, National City police confirmed. The retaining wall of a nearby building was damaged.

The man was given a DUI test and officers determined he was sober, NCPD said. No one was hurt in the crash.