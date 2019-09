CORONADO, Calif. — Police seized $40,000 worth of methamphetamine Monday afternoon from an SUV in Coronado.

During a traffic stop near 5th Street and H Avenue, officers searched the vehicle and called in a Sheriff’s K9. Forty pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $40,000 were found inside the SUV.

Officers arrested two Los Angeles men for possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine.