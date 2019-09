SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has burned 25 acres in rural East County, officials said Tuesday.

The fire broke out east of the intersection of Dehesa and Sloan Canyon roads in the Crest community, southwest of Sycuan Casino, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

#DehesaFire in Dehesa [update] PIO en route to Sloan Canyon Road and Dehesa Rd. pic.twitter.com/IX75TBXXBE — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 24, 2019

.@calfiresandiego is responding to a vegetation fire east of the intersection of Dehesa Rd and Sloan Canyon Rd. Ground crews continue to make their way into the scene.#DehesaFire pic.twitter.com/GxWQqh1JfX — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 24, 2019

