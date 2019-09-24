× Agents find undocumented woman lying near border

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A 20-year-old woman was found lying on the ground near the border wall by U.S. Border Patrol, agents said.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was questioned and found to be a Guatemalan citizen, illegally present in the United States, according to agents.

Agents noticed the female appeared to be in distress and requested emergency medical support.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. Once discharged, she will be processed for removal from the U.S.