4 lanes closed on I-15 in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A crash on the freeway in North County shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 15 at the start of rush hour Tuesday morning.

Four southbound lanes were closed on I-15 in Escondido after the crash around 6:30 a.m. The collision happened near Valley View Parkway, just after State Route 78.

California Highway Patrol reported several cars blocking two Express Lanes in addition to the two left lanes. Three cars were involved in the crash, though CHP did not immediately report any serious injuries.

