20-year-old motorcyclist severely hurt when car pulls into his path

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man was severely injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash with an elderly driver in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings.

The El Cajon resident was riding to the west on Olde Highway 80 in Flinn Springs about 2 p.m. when an 89-year-old Alpine man pulled off the northern shoulder of the road in a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country directly in his path, trying to make a U-turn, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Veering to avoid a collision with the minivan, the motorcyclist fell off his 2013 Honda CBR 500 sport bike and tumbled onto the roadway west of Pecan Park Lane, where he was then hit by the Chrysler, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Medics took the victim to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of life-threatening trauma, Garrow said.

No other injuries were reported.