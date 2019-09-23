Win a family 4-pack of tickets to LEGOLAND®
-
FOX 5 LEGOLAND® September 2019 Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
‘Lego Movie World’ coming to Legoland in 2020
-
Man claims $2M lottery ticket purchased at North County market
-
‘I still plan to work’: Teacher buys scratch-off, wins $5M jackpot
-
Legoland celebrates firefighters with ‘Heroes Weekend’
-
-
FOX 5 So You Think You Can Dance Live! Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
FOX 5 Clint Black Concert Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
92-year-old Padres fan relives baseball memories
-
FOX 5 SeaWorld San Diego Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
FOX 5 Emmy® Awards Red Carpet Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
-
FOX 5 DOWNTOWN THROWDOWN Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
Former teacher, 2 aides arrested after alleged abuse caught on secret recordings
-
Man who played the same lottery numbers for 20 years wins $60M